Gainesville Middle teacher accused of assaulting student
A Gainesville Middle School teacher has been removed from the classroom and is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a student during school hours last week, school and police officials said Monday. The assault took place April 11 during normal school hours, according to Gainesville Police Department spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar '17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC