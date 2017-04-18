Gainesville gets up to $25,000 for biogas feasibility study
The Gainesville Department of Water Resources is getting up to $25,000 from the state to help pay for a biogas feasibility study at its Flat Creek Water Reclamation facility. Funding for the Gainesville initiative is made possible through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority and the Biogas Technical Assistance Program, which support communities working to conserve and improve Georgia's natural resources.
