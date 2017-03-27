Gainesville First UMC student ministry director gets creative with her Bible
Charlie Conder and her small group at Grayson United Methodist Church painted Bibles before she moved to Gainesville First United Methodist Church, where she now serves as director of student ministry. She said painting Bible covers is a way to personalize the word of God.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC