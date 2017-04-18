Free cancer screenings set for Saturday
Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Cancer Services is teaming up with the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance to provide free screenings for oral, head and neck cancers this Saturday. The screenings will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Outpatient Building inside the radiation therapy suite at the Gainesville hospital.
