Former Hall Sheriff Bob Vass dies
He and then-Gainesville Police Chief Fred Hayes had the huge task of coordinating security at the Lake Lanier rowing and canoe/kayak venue. A Democrat, he was unsuccessful in a bid for the state Senate in 2000 against Casey Cagle, who is now lieutenant governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC