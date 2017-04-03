Former Gainesville resident shot, killed in Atlanta
Media outlets report that a man approached 40-year-old Trinh Huynh just before 8 a.m. Monday at an intersection and shot her multiple times from behind. Huynh was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
