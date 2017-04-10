Federal money may be sought for Dawsonville Highway traffic study
Road planners may seek federal transportation funding to perform a traffic signal/intersection improvement study for Dawsonville Highway at Mcver Road, a commercially booming area of Gainesville. Road planners may seek federal transportation money to perform a traffic signal/intersection improvement study for Dawsonville Highway at McEver Road, a commercially booming area of Gainesville.
