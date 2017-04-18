Enota School to host walk-through April 30 before demolition

Enota School alumni and area residents are invited to drop in, walk the halls and remember the history of the Enota school building during an event from 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 30. The community event comes before the demolition of the 64-year-old school building after the current school year ends to make way for a new $17 million Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy, which is scheduled to open in August 2018. Enota students will share a campus with Centennial Arts Academy during the 2017-18 school year.

