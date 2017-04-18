Editorial: New face, fresh start for Gainesville schools

When an organization has a chance at a do-over, the key questions to ask are: What did we do right last time and how can we keep doing it? And what did we do wrong and how can we avoid the same mistakes? Gainesville schools should be taking those notions to heart in the effort to hire a new superintendent beginning with the fall school year. Superintendent Wanda Creel announced last year that she would resign at the end of this school year.

