Easter Bunny makes his seasonal debut at Lakeshore Mall
Brooklyn Purnell, 2, hands an Easter egg to the Easter Bunny on Saturday at Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville. The Easter Bunny will be at the mall from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays for guests to have their photos taken with him.
