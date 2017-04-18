DOT extends emergency response program up I-985
Motorists stranded on Interstate 985 north of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch now can get help from the Georgia Department of Transportation's Highway Emergency Response Operators service. Motorists stranded on Interstate 985 north of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch now can get help from the Georgia Department of Transportation's Highway Emergency Response Operators service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar '17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC