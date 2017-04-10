Customers seeking answers, their clothes after dry cleaners' abrupt closing
Notes litter the front door of Good Cents Cleaners on Shallowford Road in Gainesville on Tuesday. The business closed abruptly earlier this month and hasn't reopened, leaving customers who paid up front out both their money and their items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Mon
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC