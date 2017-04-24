Couple creates 68-foot-long mural in midtown Gainesville
Allyson and Jason Everett were dreaming big when they created a 68-foot-long mural on the side of Gainesville Paint in midtown. In fact, the city's newest mural features the words "dream big" on it with a mountain and sea theme on the side of the paint store, of which the married couple are part owners.
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
