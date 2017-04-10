Council of the Blind event set for April 28-29 in Gainesville
When: Welcome reception 7-9 p.m. April 28, exhibit hall 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 The Greater Hall County Area Chapter of the Georgia Council of the Blind will be hosting the 2017 Georgia Council of the Blind Convention & Conference at the Ramada Inn Gainesville Lanier Centre on April 28-29. This is the first time Gainesville has hosted the convention since the late 1980s, Hall County Chapter President Dianne Roberts said.
