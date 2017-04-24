Contractor chosen for $1.5M Senior Li...

Contractor chosen for $1.5M Senior Life Center makeover

23 hrs ago Read more: The Times

With a contractor lined up, the director of the Senior Life Center in Gainesville expects attendance to remain steady when a $1.5 million makeover of the center's facilities begins and seniors are temporarily moved to another location. Phillippa Lewis Moss said Thursday that she expects seniors to continue coming for meals and planned activities at the Fair Street Neighborhood Center once renovation and expansion work begins at the Senior Life Center at the end of May. She said work could take seven to eight months.

