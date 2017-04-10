Board of Commissioners chairman: Adjusted film ordinance - a good balance'

After an earlier proposed Hall County ordinance setting rules for film production crews drew concerns for being too restrictive, Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said the version his board will consider this week should both protect residents and not scare off the film industry. The commissioners have a work session at 3 p.m. Monday and a voting meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, both at the Hall County Government Center, located at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.

