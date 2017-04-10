Board of Commissioners chairman: Adjusted film ordinance - a good balance'
After an earlier proposed Hall County ordinance setting rules for film production crews drew concerns for being too restrictive, Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said the version his board will consider this week should both protect residents and not scare off the film industry. The commissioners have a work session at 3 p.m. Monday and a voting meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, both at the Hall County Government Center, located at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|18 hr
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|20 hr
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC