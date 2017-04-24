Big birds and small peeps enjoy flavors, fun of Chicken Festival
Stephanie Bailey and her children J.R, Huyi Yang and YaDu sport homemade chicken outfits as they take part in Saturday's Chicken City parade during the annual Spring Chicken Festival in Gainesville. This year marked Main Street Gainesville and Keep Hall Beautiful's 13th year of the event, which is more than just a way to celebrate the poultry industry.
