Arrest Announced in Atlanta Slaying of UPS Lawyer

A woman killed in a Midtown shooting during rush hour Monday morning was an in-house attorney at UPS who began her career at Powell Goldstein and Alston & Bird. Trinh Huynh, 40, was shot several times as she crossed Peachtree Street near Peachtree Place around 7:40 a.m. Monday, most likely on her way to work, possibly via MARTA, according to Atlanta Police Department.

