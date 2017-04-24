$350K makeover begins at Hampton Inn in Gainesville
Renovation work at the Hampton Inn at 450 Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville started last week. The upgrade to the hotel is expected to cost $350,000 and be completed by the fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|5 hr
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|5 hr
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Barbars
|24
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC