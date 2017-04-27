$27K in heroin, other drugs seized in Hall drug bust
Two Gainesville residents were accused of trafficking heroin after the seizure of more than $27,000 in drugs, according to authorities. Brittany Nicole Grizzle, 23, and Gilbert Alexander Hill, 53, were charged with possessing with intent to distribute and traffick heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC