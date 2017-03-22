Young artists' work on display for Youth Art Month
Since March is nationally known at Youth Art Month, the Quinlan Visual Arts Center is joining forces with the Kiwanis Club of Gainesville to showcase the county's young artists. To that end, the art gallery displays the participants work in a professional gallery setting while the Kiwanis club recognizes excellence in visual arts, performing arts and writing with the Charles J. Thurmond Youth Art Scholarship Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC