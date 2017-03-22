Young artists' work on display for Yo...

Young artists' work on display for Youth Art Month

Since March is nationally known at Youth Art Month, the Quinlan Visual Arts Center is joining forces with the Kiwanis Club of Gainesville to showcase the county's young artists. To that end, the art gallery displays the participants work in a professional gallery setting while the Kiwanis club recognizes excellence in visual arts, performing arts and writing with the Charles J. Thurmond Youth Art Scholarship Awards.

