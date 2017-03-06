Wreck shuts down I-985 Exit 17 ramp
The northbound exits 16 and 17 of Interstate 985 are shut down after a vehicle crashed about 100 feet down an embankment, according to Gainesville Police. The Gainesville Fire Department reported one person was seriously injured.
