Work has started on new Mincey Marble location

Work has begun on the new Mincey Marble location at the Gainesville Business Park in a lot across from ZF Wind Power. More activity could start in the next week or so, and the company is planning on a groundbreaking ceremony in April, spokesman John Vardeman said Wednesday.

