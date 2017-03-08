Woman who ran taxi business for 50 years remembered for faith, humor

Whether it was being in the same seat at St. John Baptist Church every Sunday, taking care of her family and neighbors or providing service through a taxi company for more than 50 years, the Gainesville resident was a reliable presence. Partlow died Wednesday at age 102, and on Friday - which would have been her 103rd birthday - her church will hold a visitation from 6:30-8 p.m. Her funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John.

