Winifred Natalie Forbes Boomershine
Winifred Natalie Forbes Boomershine was born in Atlanta on April 24, 1929. She passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Gainesville, Georgia, surrounded by her loving family and her sweetheart of seventy years, Walter McKinley Boomershine Jr.
