When a single word hurts: Georgia doesn't have a hate crime statue,...
When a single word hurts: Georgia doesn't have a hate crime statue, but that doesn't stop hate crimes from happening Alex Suarez poses for a photo downtown Athens, Ga., Thursday, March 02, 2017. Suarez was assaulted while wearing "womens clothes" outside of the Georgia Bar downtown Athens, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|Tracysweatman65
|22
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC