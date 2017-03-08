West Hall High students' artwork on d...

West Hall High students' artwork on display at Hall County Government Center

Seven West Hall High School students have their paintings on display at the Hall County Government Center's first ever public art show. "We are really excited to get some publicity for our growing art department," art teacher Erica Lackey said.

