UNG Jazz Band to play the classics and contemporary
Classics from William James "Count" Baise and Johnny Mercer to new tunes by Isaac Hayes, Stevie Wonder and Tower of Power will be on tap for 2017 University of North Georgia Big Band Show. Organzied by the UNG's Department of Music, the musical event will feature the UNG Gainesville Jazz Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|3 hr
|Family covers it up
|2
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|Tracysweatman65
|22
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC