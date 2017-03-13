UNG honors Lessie Smithgall with Presidential Leadership Award
Philanthropist and Times co-founder Lessie Smithgall of Gainesville recently received the 2017 Presidential Leadership Award during the fifth annual University of Georgia Foundation Scholarship Gala in Gainesville. Georgia first lady Sandra Deal introduced Smithgall, and UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs handed her the award.
