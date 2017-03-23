Suspect in Jasper Waffle House robbery arrested in Gainesville
William Timothy Myers, 29, was spotted on Shallowford Road in Gainesville and arrested. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC