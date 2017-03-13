Students compete at TomeCon literary event at UNG's Gainesville campus
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy students Lily Couch, right, and Cody Smith work on building their paper tower using only paper and tape Tuesday afternoon during a civil engineering class at the TomeCon literary conference at University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus. The two ultimately built their tower to a height of 85 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb '17
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC