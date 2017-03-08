Stephen Ministers care for those seeking help in all life's crises
Bruce Johnson, left, and Bruce Doll are leaders in Stephen Ministry at Gainesville First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, respectively. The program is one-to-one counseling from lay people to provide high-quality, confidential, Christ-centered care to people who are hurting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|YouAreAnIdiot
|23
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb '17
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC