Staff, equipment approved for new Mundy Mill school
Mundy Mill Academy, the new Gainesville elementary school opening in the fall, continues to be staffed and equipped in preparation for the start of the new school year. On Monday, the Gainesville school board approved a personnel report that included 22 transfer requests to Mundy Mill Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mon
|YouAreAnIdiot
|23
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb '17
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC