Staff, equipment approved for new Mundy Mill school

Mundy Mill Academy, the new Gainesville elementary school opening in the fall, continues to be staffed and equipped in preparation for the start of the new school year. On Monday, the Gainesville school board approved a personnel report that included 22 transfer requests to Mundy Mill Academy.

