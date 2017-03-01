Rotary Club builds 100th wheelchair ramp for homebound residents
Ann Nixon, former Habitat for Humanity director, helps construct the Rotary District 6910 Rotary Club of Gainesville's 100th wheelchair ramp Saturday afternoon in Gainesville. The rotary club's members believe in service above self and participate in several community service projects.
