Resident raises concerns over filming ordinance affecting churches
During public comments at its work session Monday, the Hall County Board of Commissioners heard from a Gainesville resident who told commissioners the filming ordinance introduced earlier this month may have unintended consequences for churches. Douglas Aiken said Lakewood Baptist Church, which he attends, does baptisms on the lake that are filmed by the church and multiple people.
