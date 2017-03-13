Remedy unclear: Pending changes to health law create uncertainty
Hennella Adeola, Abbi Mikell and Julie Christian work on admitting and discharging patients Wednesday at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Dismantling the Affordable Care Act has become like political sport in Washington, with Republicans and Democrats duking it out and pundits also in the fray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Fri
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC