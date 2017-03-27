Police Investigator and Chief Assistant District Attorney were...

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch speaks Friday afternoon during a ceremony in observance of Victims' Rights Week which is April 28. Often working side by side in the courtroom, a longtime Gainesville Police investigator and the Hall County Chief Assistant District Attorney were honored Friday during a kickoff event for National Crime Victims' Week. "I don't do this alone," Investigator Brad Raper said, who accepted an award along with Wanda Vance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.