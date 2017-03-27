Police Investigator and Chief Assistant District Attorney were...
Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch speaks Friday afternoon during a ceremony in observance of Victims' Rights Week which is April 28. Often working side by side in the courtroom, a longtime Gainesville Police investigator and the Hall County Chief Assistant District Attorney were honored Friday during a kickoff event for National Crime Victims' Week. "I don't do this alone," Investigator Brad Raper said, who accepted an award along with Wanda Vance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC