Police identify pedestrian, driver involved in accident at Stan's Biscuits
Joe Reed Gibbs, 60, of Gainesville, suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning when he was pinned against the wall of Stan's Biscuits on Thompson Bridge Road after a car crossed into the southbound lanes and into the parking lot. The man injured in a car accident at Stan's Biscuits earlier this week has been identified as Joe Reed Gibbs.
Read more at The Times.
