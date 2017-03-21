Officials OK $17.46M price tag for ne...

Officials OK $17.46M price tag for new Enota school

Read more: The Times

Gainesville school officials approved Monday night a guaranteed maximum price of roughly $17.46 million to build a new Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy. School board members also got an update on plans to sell about 1,500 bricks to be salvaged from the back of the old school that will be demolished beginning June 1. Adrian Niles, director of maintenance and operations for the school system, said the brick sale and a plant sale will be held April 30 in what is being billed as Enota Heritage Celebration.

