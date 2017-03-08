Oakwood mayor: City needs - to be a p...

Oakwood mayor: City needs - to be a player' in transit expansion

Oakwood Mayor Lamar Scroggs said the South Hall city needs "to be a player in the game" if Hall Area Transit expands its fixed-route Gainesville Connection as transit officials hope. "I can see the real need," he said Tuesday at a transportation planning meeting in Gainesville.

