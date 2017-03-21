Nonemergency phone lines down at Hall...

Nonemergency phone lines down at Hall County Central Communications

12 hrs ago

The nonemergency phone lines at Hall County's 911/Central Communications Office are experiencing some outages after a fiber was cut somewhere between the Hall County Emergency Services Complex on Crescent Drive and AT&T's central office in Gainesville. The Emergency Services Complex houses the administrative offices of Hall County 911/Central Communications, Hall County Fire Services and Hall County Management Information Systems.

