More traffic data sought for Dawsonville Hwy.-area project

Residents wary of more gridlock on Dawsonville Highway from a planned large upscale subdivision along Ahaluna Drive in Gainesville are embracing the city's request for more traffic data from the developer. The Gainesville Community Development Department on Thursday sent a memorandum to the Planning and Appeals Board, which meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., recommending that three applications related to the mixed-use housing and commercial project be tabled 60 days until a future meeting May 9. In its memo, city planners called on the applicant - Oak Hall Companies LLC - "to provide additional traffic data ... to staff before they give an official recommendation" on a rezoning request.

