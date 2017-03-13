Mental health, murder-suicide at cent...

Mental health, murder-suicide at center of domestic violence report

21 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Threats of suicide and other attempts at self-harm is a key finding in a 2016 Georgia review of domestic violence fatalities, when Hall County had three deaths. The Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence released the report last week, which offers findings and data on domestic violence.

