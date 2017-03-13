Man convicted in attempted rape case ...

Man convicted in attempted rape case argues for new trial

A Gainesville man sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted rape and kidnapping argued for a new trial for issues related to DNA evidence and a "prejudicial" photograph shown to the jury. Brandon Scott Nix was found guilty in January 2016 by a jury in the November 2014 incident, where authorities said he kidnapped a 17-year-old girl jogging on Barrett Road.

