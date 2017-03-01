Little Leaguers step up to the plate at Gainesville Park and Recreation
Gainesville Parks and Recreation T-Ball Bandits practice Friday evening in the chilly air at Candler Fields. The season begins on Saturday March 18 following the annual Little League opening day ceremony at City Park.
