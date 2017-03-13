Left Nut Brewery marks its first year anniversary
The Gainesville-based beer brewers will kick off its one-year anniversary with a "sweat and sip" portion beginning at noon and lasting for an hour. "Sweat and sip is a drum-based workout class," said Mirva Datta, the merchandise and events manager and wife of Left Nut's owner Pap Datta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb '17
|WhatWhat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC