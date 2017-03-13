Kim Poovey to present 'The Haunted Past' to Gainesville on March 25
Kim Poovey will wear a period costume resembling the correct mourning attire and share displays of jewelry, photography and accoutrements of the era during her program "The Haunted Past." She will present her program at noon Saturday, March 25, at First Baptist Church.
