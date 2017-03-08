Katt Williams to pay almost $87K in d...

Katt Williams to pay almost $87K in damages for - outrageous publicity stunt' in Gainesville

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times

The man allegedly assaulted by comedian Micah "Katt" Williams in Gainesville last year was awarded $86,715 in damages in a civil case Wednesday. Since the incident, Williams has been banned from Hall and Dawson counties and did not appear in court Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mon YouAreAnIdiot 23
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar 2 Family covers it up 2
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Feb 24 The Mom 13
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Feb 14 Corinal 920
News Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory... Feb 12 craigd3000 1
Pawn Dr. Feb '17 WhatWhat 1
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan '17 TBS 30
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC