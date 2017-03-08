Katt Williams to pay almost $87K in damages for - outrageous publicity stunt' in Gainesville
The man allegedly assaulted by comedian Micah "Katt" Williams in Gainesville last year was awarded $86,715 in damages in a civil case Wednesday. Since the incident, Williams has been banned from Hall and Dawson counties and did not appear in court Wednesday morning.
