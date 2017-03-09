Katt Williams Must Pay $86,000 To Man...

Katt Williams Must Pay $86,000 To Man He Assaulted After Brain Surgery

11 hrs ago

Embattled comedian Katt Williams has been ordered to hand over $86,000 to a retail employee he allegedly assaulted last year. 'The funnyman was arrested in February, 2016, after an argument with a worker at a pool supply store in Gainesville, Georgia turned violent.

Gainesville, GA

