Jury deliberates assault, kidnapping case involving threats against Muslim cleric
Marquis Bonds of Gainesville is accused of threatening Imam Bilal Ali on Aug. 22 before allegedly abducting a 1-year-old child. After a few hours of discussion Thursday afternoon, a Hall County jury will return Friday morning for further deliberation on the assault and kidnapping case of Marquis Bonds.
